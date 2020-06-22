SHICKLEY — Donald Lynn Schultz took his first earthly breath of life March 8, 1955, at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Loup City. On June 20, 2020, Don took his final earthly breath to begin his Eternal Life surround by his family at his home in Shickley.
Don was born a child of God.
He was the son of Ed and Olive (Bristol) Schultz; brother and brother-in-law of Sharon and Don Harvey, Sandy and Lynn Martin, Ken and Sandy Schultz and Dick Schultz; husband and best friend of Deb (Zauha) Schultz; dad, aka “Pops” and father-in-law of Chad and Jessica Schultz, Cliff and Shannon Schultz, Cole and Alexa Schultz and Clark and Theresa Schultz; Grandpa Don of Camden, Bailey, Sloan, Jalen, Logan, Jameson, Everett, Lily and Evelyn; son-in-law of Buster (Ray) and Jean Zauha; brother-in-law of Dave and Cindy Zauha, Dean and Penny Zauha and Doug Zauha; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and friend to many!
Don attended K-12 at Arcadia Public School in Arcadia, graduating in 1973. Don was voted football MVP his senior year. Don and Deb were the 1973 homecoming king and queen.
Don & Deb married on Sept. 29, 1973, and make their home in Arcadia. Don was working for Staab Welding & Irrigation at the time. On Halloween, their second year of marriage, Deb came home from work to find that Don and his dad had moved almost everything out of their town home and had moved it all to his parent’s farm house. It was an unexpected “house swap” and so began their dairy farm family life as a married couple.
To this union, they were blessed with four wonderful sons, Chad Jeromy, Cliffton John, Cole Joseph and Clark Jordan, all known as the “CJS4.” These sons were Don’s pride and joy in life. Eventually, these four sons brought home four lovely daughters to join the family, Jessica, Shannon, Alexa and Theresa.
Dairy, livestock, and farming were Don’s occupational interests. For 17 years he had dairy cows, stock cows and hogs, and farmed his family farm. Don also took on other jobs to help with finances. He worked for the Arcadia Co-Op Station and Husker Dairy. Due to the economic times, it became necessary to look for another occupation. He decided to sell his dairy and farm equipment, livestock and rent out the land. In May 1991, he moved his family to Shickley to work for Lichti Farms for 19 years until the hog business discontinued. Don then began farming for Dan Miller for 8 years, until the journey with cancer forced him into early retirement.
Over the years, Don loved helping his sons with their livestock projects in 4-H and FFA competitions. He loved going to his son’s athletic events. His chest would “poof up” with pride as he watched each one of them. Don enjoyed bowling, playing cards with family and friends, and working in the yard and flower beds. Going to auctions became a fun outing in his spare time. He is known for his dairy cream separators, signs, pictures and animal collections. On weekends, you would see Don and his dog, Sophie, riding down country roads. Sophie’s head would be out the window with her ears flopping in the winds. In recent years, Don loved going “back home” to Arcadia to the Deer Camp, especially if his sons were there. They would sit around the camp fire telling memorable stories. A lot of them were stories that Deb just heard about for the first time.
Don’s grandchildren had a very special place in his heart. He enjoyed their visits and telephone calls. Watching his sons become good daddies to their children made him very proud of the men they grew up to be.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Olive; his brother-in-law, Dennis Zauha; and his special pet dachshund, Sophie.
It was Don’s wish to be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 202,0 at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
A public book signing and visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
A public graveside service with inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Arcadia Cemetery in Arcadia.
Farmer & Son Funeral Home was in care of the services in Geneva and online condolences can be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.