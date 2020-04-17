Donald John Schroeder, 84, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A private graveside service is to be held Friday, with military honors provided by the United States Army. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
A celebration of Donald’s life will be enjoyed at a future date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Donald was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Harvey and Elsie (Scheffler) Schroeder. He grew up and received his education in Appleton, graduating from Appleton Senior High.
On Nov. 19, 1960, Donald was united in marriage to Shirley Schroeder in Appleton. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Appleton and Green Bay, Wis., Omaha, Salina, Kan., and Glenwood, Iowa, before settling in Grand Island in 1978.
Donald entered the United States Army in 1956 at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., and was honorably discharged in 1959, serving in Germany as a tank mechanic.
In 1978, Donald accepted a job at Skagway, retiring in 2002. During his time at Skagway, he made lifelong friends and memories. Following his retirement, he got a job as “lunch lady” at West Lawn Elementary.
His joys were cheering on the Green Bay Packers, the Huskers and the Tri-City Storm. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.
Those left to mourn his death and cherish his memory include his son, Michael (Lisa) Schroeder, and daughter, Rhonda (Roger) Decker; five grandchildren, Taylor, Chelsi, Jennifer, Jacob and Chad; great-grandchildren, Lily, Etta, Joshua, Olivia and Joni; and many granddogs.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley; his parents; an infant son, Thomas; and a brother, Bob Schroeder.
