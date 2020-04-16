Donald John Schroeder, 84, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A private graveside service is to be held Friday, April 17, at Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
A celebration of Donald’s life will be enjoyed at a future date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
More details will follow.
