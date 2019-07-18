PHILLIPS — Donald Schaffert, age 78, of Phillips passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Grand Island Lakeview.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, 1515 S. Harrison St. The Rev. Bill Pavuk will officiate. Interment will be in the Phillips Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made to St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Phillips Cemetery, Hampton American Legion Post No. 141 or the Plainsman Museum volunteer fund.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Donald Lee Schaffert, the son of Rudolf and Christine (Miller) Schaffert was born July 1, 1941, in Aurora, and passed away July 16, 2019, in Grand Island at the age of 78.
Don grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1959. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1963 and served for six years.
Don farmed in Hamilton County until 1999 when he moved to Cherry County, where he ranched. He moved back to Phillips in 2015.
He was a member of the Hampton American Legion and attended St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Don enjoyed woodworking and volunteering at the Plainsman Museum in Aurora.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Rich (Stella) Schaffert, Ron (Joyce) Schaffert and Robert (Ilka) Schaffert. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.