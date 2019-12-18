Donald J. Ruzicka, 80, of Grand Island died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday with a 6 p.m. Rosary at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Don was born on the family farm near Polk on June 18, 1939, the son of Joseph and Helen (Janky) Ruzicka. The family moved to a farm near Chapman with Don attending District 29 Country School. He was part of the first graduating class from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1957. He received his degree from Milford College in auto mechanics in 1961.
Don was married to Patricia Carraher for 18 years. This union was blessed with two children: Dan and Anne.
Don was self-employed, owning Ruzicka Carburetor and Tune-up for the last 45 years on Stolley Park Road. Prior to that, he owned Don’s Tune-up located on the corner where the current YMCA is now. Don was a member of many car clubs. He loved 1955-1964 Chevy’s.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Dan (Lisa) Ruzicka of Grand Island; daughter, Anne (Jamie) Deterding of Lincoln; grandchildren, Renee (Brian) Darling, Eric Ruzicka, Jackson Deterding, Bailey Deterding and Elise Deterding; great-granddaughter, Addison Darling; siblings, Jan (Warren) Wheeler, Joann (Randy) Karl, Cheryl (Norm) Nietfeldt, Doris (Chuck) Winkler, Susan Stueben; and sister-in-law, Chris Ruzicka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray Ruzicka; brothers-in-law, Tim Stueben and Wayne Riecker; cousin, Charles Jisa, with whom he grew up; infant siblings, Joseph and Victoria; and his special dear friend, Dotti Menke, who meant a lot to the family.