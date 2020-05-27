BURWELL — Donald Ray Phillipps, 83, of Burwell passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Burwell Community Memorial Health Center.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Attendees are asked to bring a chair for seating.
Memorials are suggested to the Burwell FFA Chapter. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Burwell to Henry “Bum” and Sarah (Johnson) Phillipps.
While in college he married his high school sweetheart, Georgene “Genie” Nightengale, on June 9, 1957.
He is survived by his children, Sherry and Keith Jarvis, Jill Phillipps and fiancé, JP Conrad, Steve and Holly Phillipps, all of Burwell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgene Nightengale Phillipps; parents, Henry and Sarah Phillipps; sisters, June Campbell and Eula Mae Scherzberg; and a brother, Dale Phillipps.