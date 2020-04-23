Donald L. Madison, 91, of Grand Island died Monday, April 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Private family graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Army.
Private family visitation will be Friday morning at All Faiths Funeral Home. Please call All Faiths during business hours if you wish to have your name signed to the guest book. Memorials are suggested to the Hall County Hero Flight for the Veterans Cemetery.
Donald “Don” Madison was born on Sept. 6, 1928, at Geneva, the son of George and Ida (Ebbeka) Madison. He was raised on family farms in Geneva and Central City. Don entered the U.S. Army on March 15, 1951, serving in Korea. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 14, 1952.
On June 17, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marie Kohtz while still serving in the Army. Following the military, they moved to Grand Island. This union was blessed with children, Katherine, Patricia, Timothy and Scott. Don worked for the Grand Island Fire Department and then became a truck driver, driving for various companies. He retired from Roadway Transportation.
After retiring, they spent 16 winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., where they kept busy in their retirement community. When health issues kept them from traveling, they made their home at the Grand Island Good Samaritan Society, and later at Heritage at Sagewood.
His memberships included the VFW, American Legion and Trinity Lutheran Church. Some of Don’s enjoyments included pheasant hunting, working on vehicles and following retirement he loved woodworking. Don was proud to have received his GED in 1982. Growing up on the farm, he always had farming in his blood.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Katherine Comstock of Lincoln, Patricia Ball of Wasilla, Alaska, Timothy (Cindy) Madison of Grand Island and Scott (Connie) Madison of Grand Island; grandchildren, Tyler (Kim) Madison, Shannon (Matt) Duff, Abbey (Blake) Lambert, Breanna (Den) Chandler, Jennifer Comstock, Kaitlyn (James) Davis and Mackenzi (Adam) Dodworth; great-grandchildren, Hazel and Ezra Duff, Hannah, Olivia, Owen and Caleb Madison, Briella and Brynlee Lambert, Lucy and Finn Chandler and Zurie Davis; brothers, Ervin (Aleda) Madison of Kearney and Gaylord (Shara) Madison of Grand Island; and a sister, Erma Church of Central City.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his parents; brother, Harrold Madison; brother-in-law, Wilbur Church; and sons-in-law, Dana Comstock and George Ball.