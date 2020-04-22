Donald L. Madison, 91, of Grand Island died Monday, April 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Private family graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Army.
Private family visitation will be Friday morning at All Faiths Funeral Home. Please call All Faiths during business hours if you wish to have your name signed to the guest book.
More details will appear later.
