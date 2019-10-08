Donald Louis Krecklow, 93, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by his children.
Service and celebration of Mr. Krecklow’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donald was born June 25, 1926, at Murdock, the son of John and Clara (Wehrmann) Krecklow. He grew up on the family farm near Ashland, attending Pawnee Rural School. He graduated from Murdock High School, class of 1944. In 1952, Donald graduated from Concordia College with a teaching degree and received his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1957.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy McFadden on May 10, 1952, in Lincoln. The couple lived in Okarche, Okla., and Preston, Kan., where Donald taught school and was a school principal.
In 1964, they moved to Lincoln. Donald joined Hornady Manufacturing as the plant was forming and moved with the company to Grand Island in 1972. He retired in 1988.
Following his retirement, he worked part time for Penrose Machining, Inc. He enjoyed woodworking, making several items for his family, and fishing. He also enjoyed his time with Stephens Ministries. He loved the social interaction and spiritual support he was a part of at the hospitals and nursing homes. For a time, Donald also helped in the office at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children and their spouses, Dianne Dickinson Terry and Randy Terry of Grand Island, Debra and Michael Smith of Grand Island, Dennis and Pamela Krecklow of Grand Island, Darryl and Barbara Krecklow of Grand Island and Donna and David Cavanaugh of Minden; 18 grandchildren and their spouses, Jenifer and Paul Dalleska, Rachel and Dustin Joseph, Jacob and Ellie Dickinson, Shawn and Jessica Smith, Sherry and D.J. Wilkinson, Joseph Krecklow, Brett Demers, Matthew Demers, Katie Krecklow, Jake Krecklow, Brandon Krecklow, Shelby Jim, Tanner Krecklow, Kylee Krecklow, Aaron and Ariana Damratowski, Nathan Damratowski and Erica Johnson, Mathew and Sadie Damratowski and Alex and Emily Damratowski. He is also survived by 27 great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Leland and Lorraine Krecklow of Grand Island and Russell and Barbara Krecklow of Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; and a brother, Duane Krecklow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School.
