Donald Louis Krecklow, 93, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by his children.
Service and celebration of Mr. Krecklow’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Donald was born June 25, 1926, at Murdock, the son of John and Clara (Wehrmann) Krecklow. He grew up on the family farm near Ashland, attending Pawnee Rural School. He graduated from Murdock High School, class of 1944. In 1952, Donald graduated from Concordia College with a teacher’s degree and received his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1957.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy McFadden on May 10, 1952, in Lincoln. The couple lived in Okarche, Okla., and Preston, Kan., where Donald taught school and was a school principal.
In 1964, they moved to Lincoln. Donald joined Hornady Manufacturing as the plant was forming and moved with the company to Grand Island in 1972. He retired in 1988.
Following his retirement, he worked part-time for Penrose Machining, Inc. He enjoyed woodworking, making several items for his family, and fishing. He also enjoyed his time with Stephens Ministries. He loved the social interaction and spiritual support he was a part of at the hospitals and nursing homes. For a time, Donald also helped in the office at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Dianne Dickinson Terry (Randy) of Grand Island, Debra (Michael) Smith of Grand Island, Dennis (Pamela) Krecklow of Grand Island, Darryl (Barbara) Krecklow of Grand Island and Donna (David) Cavanaugh of Minden; 18 grandchildren, Jenifer (Paul) Dalleska, Rachel (Dustin) Joseph, Jacob (Ellie) Dickinson, Shawn (Jessica) Smith, Sherry (D.J.) Wilkinson, Joseph Krecklow, Brett Demers, Matthew Demers, Katie Krecklow, Jake Krecklow, Brandon Krecklow, Shelby Jim, Tanner Krecklow, Kylee Krecklow, Aaron (Ariana) Damratowski, Nathan Damratowski (Erica Johnson), Mathew (Sadie) Damratowski and Alex (Emily) Damratowski. He is also survived by 27 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leland (Lorraine) Krecklow of Grand Island and Russell (Barbara) Krecklow of Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; and a brother, Duane Krecklow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.