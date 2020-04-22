Donald R. Koskovich, 87, of Grand Island died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo’s Catholic Church will be announced at a later date. Burial of ashes will be in Elgin at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery with military honors also at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Donald “Don” Koskovich was born in Petersburg on Jan. 2, 1933, the son of Adam and Rose (Hovley) Koskovich. Don grew up in Petersburg and attended St. John’s Catholic School. He then worked for his father in the construction business until he joined the U.S. Army in May of 1953. Following his discharge in May of 1955, he worked for Koskovich TV & Electric, where he learned the electrical trade. He eventually earned a Master Electrician License.
Don was united in marriage to Delores Josten on April 4, 1959, in Elgin. To this union four children were born, Tami, Tom, Todd and Terry.
In 1966, Don started working for Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus as an electrician. In 1971, he went to work for Gifford Hill, a manufacturer of center-pivot irrigation machines, as field engineer and troubleshooter. In 1979, Don spent time in Egypt installing center pivots.
He enjoyed working in the irrigation business and in 1987, he joined Waterman Industries of Exeter, Calif., a manufacturer of irrigation gates, valves and equipment. Don worked as a salesman and territory manager until his retirement on June 30, 2002. Following retirement, he and Delores serviced and repaired surge water control valves.
He is a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the American Legion. Some of his enjoyments included fishing and traveling.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Delores; their children, Tom (Julie) Koskovich of San Angelo, Texas, Todd (Darcy) Koskovich of Papillion and Terry (Brenda) Koskovich of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; two great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tami; his parents, Adam and Rose Koskovich; his parents-in-laws, Hubert and Elsie Josten; and a brother and sister.