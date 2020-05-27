CENTRAL CITY — Donald Theodore Holmstedt, 87, of Central City died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
A private funeral and burial are planned at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms.
Memorials can be sent to Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Donald was born in Nance County on Aug. 24, 1932, to George Holmstedt and Alice Cunningham Holmstedt of Fullerton. His early years were spent on farms in Nance County, where he attended the rural schools. In 1943, the family moved to a farm near Central City and he continued his education in Central City, where he graduated from high school in 1949.
In 1951, he joined the Marines and went on active duty in September of 1952. He was on the National Marine Rifle team and was commended for excellence in rifle marksmanship. He served until September 1954.
After his Marine service, Don returned to the family farm where, along with farming, he shelled corn and did commercial trucking. In 1958, he was joined in marriage to Dorothy Rief of rural Hall County. From this union, four children were born. Mrs. Holmstedt died in a car accident in 1969.
In 1970, he married Bonita Royle, nee Holm, of Grand Island. Her two sons, Michael and Gregory, joined the family, and two additional children, Robert and Rebecca, were born.
Don farmed near Central City for 64 years.
He is survived by his widow, eight children and 32 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and sister, Judy Willoughby.