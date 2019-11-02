HASTINGS — Hastings resident Donald D. “Don” Zeckser, Jr., 56, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with the Rev. Dr. Barry Kennard officiating. Per Don’s request for those attending the service please wear a Husker shirt in his honor. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., and one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.