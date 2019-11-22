Donald ‘Don’ Schnase, 99

Donald “Don” K. Schnase, 99, of Grand Island died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Tiffany Square.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo with the Rev. Brian Wright officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Moses the comfort dog or the family for later designation.
Don was born March 23, 1920, in Blue Hill, to Herb and Alma (Frahm) Schnase. He grew up in Kearney and attended A.O. Thomas High School. He entered the Army in 1944, and served in France and Germany during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
Don was united in marriage to Grace Connor on Nov. 30, 1942, in Concordia, Kan. The couple then made their home in Cairo where Don was a farmer.
Don was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo. He also enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Victoria Schnase, Jackie and Dan Collins and Terri and Scott Bilslend; a son and daughter-in-law, Darrel and Ruth Schnase; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Eugene Monson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; two brothers, Llyod and Marvin; three sisters, Doris Krolikowski, Laverna Stutzman and Maxine Krolikowski; and an infant son, Stephen Karl Schnase.
