Donald “Don” Razey, 69, of Grand Island, died peacefully with his loving family at his side on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Westlawn Cemetery. Pastor Dan Brenton will officiate.
There will be an extended visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Don’s family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Don was born on May 23, 1950, at Kearney the son of Lloyd and Eva (Collins) Razey. He was raised in Grand Island graduating from GISH in the class of 1968.
On Nov. 6, 1971, he was united in marriage to Deborah Petersen. Don worked for Petersen Farms for 24 years and Auto Outlet for 18 years.
He was a member of the Saddle Club and attended the GI Free Church. In his younger years he was a Golden Gloves district boxing champion. Some of his other enjoyments included car-bike shows and riding Harley’s and later his Slingshot. He enjoyed entertaining at their lake house. Don had a gift of helping family, friends and complete strangers. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life of 48 years, Deb; their children, Donnie (Deanna) Russell of Ravenna, Nicole (Tommy Todd) Lockhart of Omaha and Kelli (Adam) Pfeifer of Doniphan; son-in-law, Sheldon Lockhart; grandchildren, Kattie, Darrell, Kalynn, Faith, Alyssa, Delano, Kiana, Stasia, Kaleb, Tate and Kilah; great-grandchildren, Paizley, Kambrie, Layla and Katherine; brother, Bud (Meredith) Razey of Fort Collins; sister, Darlyne Pierce of Red Feather Lake, Colo; his best friend, Aaron Wobig of Grand Island and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Dick and Ron Razey; and his father-in-law, Don Petersen.