Donald ‘Don’ Petsche, 72

PETERSBURG — Donald “Don” H. Petsche, 72, of Petersburg passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, with the Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon John Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Donald “Don” Hugo Petsche, the son of Leander and Rosella (Werner) Petsche, was born June 13, 1947, at Tilden. Don was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. He attended elementary school at St. John Berchman’s Catholic School from 1953 to 1961. Don then attended St. John the Baptist Catholic High School in Petersburg, graduating from there in 1965.
Don was united in marriage to Shirley Daniels on Sept. 30, 1967, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For over 51 years the couple made their home on a farm two miles north of Petersburg. Together they raised their five children: Kim, Rene’, Sonya, Tanya, and Cody.
A dedicated employee, Don worked for Helena Chemical Company for over 40 years. He was a great provider and example to his family. He loved drinking beer, mowing, and in his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Don was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Don is survived by his wife, Shirley Petsche of Petersburg; children, Kim (Larry) Beierman of Albion, Rene’ (Allan) Ketteler of Grand Island, Sonya (Eric) Kraft of Battle Creek, Tanya (Brent) Bode of Battle Creek, Cody (Tracy) Petsche of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren, Shelby (James) Habe, Sheldon Beierman, Payton Beierman, Keenan Ketteler, Haley Ketteler, Sage Kraft, Stone Kraft, Slate Kraft, Trev Bode, Spencer Bode, Reece Bode, Tyrus Petsche, Greenlee Petsche; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Hadley Habe; siblings, Ellen (Lawrence) Stuhr, Susie Borer, Ruth (Kenneth) Kerkman, Dave (Luana) Petsche, Mary (Joe) Henn, Joe (Ev) Petsche, Chuck (Pat) Petsche, Lori (Bob) Henn, Sharon (Bill) Ketteler; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Leah Petsche and Joan Knust; and brothers-in-law, Mark Knust and Jerry Borer.