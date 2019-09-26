PETERSBURG — Donald “Don” H. Petsche, 72, of Petersburg passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.