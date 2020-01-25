ST. LIBORY — Don Julesgard, 75, of St. Libory passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Julesgard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.