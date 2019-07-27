ALBION — Donald R. Dawson, 81, of Albion died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Donald Richard Dawson, son of Melvin and Marie (Goerl) Dawson, was born on Sept. 12, 1937, in Persia, Iowa. He attended school in Persia, Iowa, and Red Oak, Iowa, until his family moved to Nebraska when he was in the eighth grade. He then farmed with his family.
On Aug. 24, 1956, Don was united in marriage to Betty Brandt in Central City. The couple remained on the family farm near Akron. Don enjoyed breaking horses and hunting, especially duck and coyote. In his later years, Don really enjoyed following Sprint Car and Stock Car races.
Don is survived by his three sons, Melvin (LouAnn) of Albion, Merlin (Michelle) of Bellwood and Darin of Albion; four grandchildren, Justin (Melissa) Dawson of Denver, Colo., Erica Heying of Sioux City, Iowa, Brent (Annie) Dawson of Louiville, Ky., and Jenny Dawson of Battle Creek; three great-grandchildren, Jax, Tyler and Eli; a brother, Jerry (Alice) of Hyannis; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; and a brother, Robert (Joan) Dawson.