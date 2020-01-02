ELKHORN — Donald D. “Don” James, 81, of Elkhorn, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel G. Bremer will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Worms.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
To send flowers to the family of Donald James, please visit Tribute Store.