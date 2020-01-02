ELKHORN — Donald D. “Don” James, 81, of Elkhorn, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel G. Bremer will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Worms.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church.

Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Grace Lutheran Church
545 E. Memorial Drive
Grand Island, NE 68801
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
Grace Lutheran Church
545 E. Memorial Drive
Grand Island, NE 68801
