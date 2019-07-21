Donald Bombeck, 76

Donald K. Bombeck, 76, of Grand Island died Friday, July 19, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church, 545 E. Memorial Dr., Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Donald was born on Nov. 16, 1942, at Las Animas, Colo., the son of Kenneth and Bessie (Elliott) Bombeck. He was raised in Shelton, graduating from Shelton High School, class of 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1969, serving in Germany.
On Aug. 10, 1969, he was united in marriage to Janet Lohmann. They made their home in Grand Island, where Donald was employed by New Holland for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He then went to work for Armadillo Express for 12 years.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, served on the Grand Island Little League Board and coached Little League, soccer and basketball. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards and all sports.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Janet; sons, Jason Bombeck of Lincoln and Scott Bombeck of Hastings; and brothers, Larry (Marilyn) Bombeck of Grand Island and Ivan Bombeck of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com