CLARKS — Donald E. Beck, 97, of Clarks died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Don was born Nov. 17, 1921, to Metro and Mary (Derbala) Beck in Clarks. He grew up in the Clarks area and graduated from Clarks High School in 1939. Don entered the United States Army in September of 1942 and was honorably discharged in December of 1945, serving in the European Theater of Operations.
Don married Alice Cutsor on Oct. 11, 1947, in Silver Creek. He attended radio electronics school and worked at Sears in Omaha for two years, later returning to Clarks with Alice to farm.
He served on the St. Peter’s Church Council, was commander of the V.F.W. and was a veterans service Officer and district quartermaster for two years.
His greatest loves were his family, children, grandchildren and farming. The day of his accident, he had driven out to the farm where he grew up to take a look at the crops.
Don is survived by one son, Wayne and Denise Beck of Stromsburg; daughters, Sharon and Tim Horacek of Kearney, Gloria Wolfe of Lincoln, and Donna and Doug Shenk of Polk; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Anderson and Barbara Savage.
Don was preceded in death by his son, Dr Alan Beck; his wife, Alice; and his 10 siblings.