AURORA — Florence Deininger, age 92, of Aurora, formerly of St. Paul and Elba, died Jan. 23, 2020, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Donald Deininger, 95, of Aurora, formerly of St. Paul and Elba, died June 15, 2017, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
The family of Donald and Florence Deininger will host a Celebration of Life for Mr. and Mrs. Deininger from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. A service is set for 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Friends and family are invited to share fellowship and stories.
Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora and Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul assisted the family.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com or www.higbymortuary.com