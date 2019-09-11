GLEN ELDER, Kan. — Dona Burnworth, 87, of Glen Elder, Kan., passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Glen Elder Christian Church.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the church. Roberts Family Funeral Services in Beloit is in charge of arrangements.
Dona was born Dec. 13, 1931, at home near Merna to George W. and Pauline (Shirkey) Meyer, the youngest of eight children.
She spent her childhood on farms outside of Broken Bow and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1950. She was very proud of that, since she was the only one in her family to graduate high school. She worked for different families in Broken Bow to help support her staying in town to attend school.
Dona married Billie R. Allen on June 17, 1951, in Broken Bow. Three children were born to this union: Betty, who died in infancy, Connie and Linda. They lived in Dunning and Alda. Billie Allen passed away on Jan. 1, 1986.
Dona married Larry Burnworth (Burny) on June 27, 1992, in Barnesville, Minn. They made their home in Barnesville and traveled for eight years and then made their home in Glen Elder. They spent 16 winters in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas.
Dona enjoyed going to the Senior Center and playing cards with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Larry (Burny); daughter, Linda (Warren) Dallyn; stepdaughters, Lynn (Tom) Leach, Mary (Bob) Doerr and Connie (Zane) Mason; sister, Katie Safranek; grandchildren, Mitch Lange, Megan Allen, Johnathan Dallyn and Justin Mason; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dona was preceded in death by two daughters, Betty and Connie; her parents; her first husband, Billie; two half brothers, Ronald and Harry Meyer; three half sisters, Joy (Meyer) Kolbo, Helen (Cox) Yantzie, and Bessie (Cox) Gremm; and a sister, Venetta (Meyer) Andersen.
