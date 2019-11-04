HASTINGS— Donald D. “Don” Zeckser Jr., 56, of Hastings passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with the Rev. Dr. Barry Kennard officiating. Per Don’s request for those attending the service, please wear a Husker shirt in his honor. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Don was born on Oct. 10, 1963, in Hastings to Donald D. Sr. and Maxine (Faber) Zeckser. He graduated from Adams Central High School.
Don married Gwen Cline on Feb. 23, 1984, in Grand Island. He served in the Army National Guard.
From a young age, Don loved tagging along with his father helping out with his masonry business. Later in life, he began his truck driving career. He felt a sense of security and pride in putting in a day’s work. In Don’s free time he enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, gardening, and most of all, Husker football. Don had big heart and cherished all of his family.
Don drove a truck for Darling, Inc., now known as Dar Pro Solutions of Ravenna. He attended Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Becky Johnston.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen Zeckser of Hastings; children and spouses, Mindy and Brent Breckner of Doniphan, Nicole and Brian Delgado of Doniphan, Stacy Zeckser of Lafayette, Indiana, Tiffany and Josh Nuss of Scotia, Brooke Zeckser of Hastings, Marc Zeckser of Hastings, Landon Zeckser of Hastings and Jett Zeckser of Hastings; 13 grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Jackie Zeckser of Hastings, Glen Zeckser of Hastings, Mike Zeckser of Charlotte, North Carolina, Vickie and Brad Reiber of Hastings, Rogene and Allan Arterbury of Springfield, Missouri, and Jolene and Jim Kruml of Hastings; brother-in-law, Jon Johnston of Juniata; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.