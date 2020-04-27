Donald “Don” Razey, 69, of Grand Island died peacefully with his loving family at his side on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Private graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Westlawn Cemetery. The Rev. Dan Brenton will officiate.
There will be an extended visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Don’s family will not be present.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of ‘Don’ Razey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.