ST. LIBORY — Donald D. “Don” Julesgard, 75, of St. Libory passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery, with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Don was born on July 27, 1944, in St. Paul, the son of Christian “Cope” and Marie V. (Stiller) Julesgard. He was raised and received his education in Elba, graduating from Elba High School in 1962.
Don began working for Redman Industries Mobile Homes following high school. He entered the U.S. Army in May 1965, serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in May 1967. Following his military service, he went back to work at Redman Industries.
On June 10, 1972, he was united in marriage to Barbara Boardman in Grand Island. This union was blessed with a son, Kevin, and a daughter, Stacy.
They lived in Doniphan before moving to St. Libory in 1977. Don began working for Sperry New Holland in September 1973 and retired in November 1998. Following his retirement, he went to work for Wedgewood Care Center as their van driver for nine years. He sharpened saws for many years. Some of his enjoyments included fishing, hunting, yard work, woodworking and time spent with family.
Memberships include the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island, American Legion Post No. 82 and the Masonic Lodge in St. Paul.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barb; children, Kevin (Mandie) Julesgard of St. Libory and Stacy (Aaron) Scholz of rural Grand Island; six grandchildren, Connor Scholz, Alexis Julesgard, Spencer Scholz, Kylie Julesgard, Ryan Scholz and Mason Scholz; nephew, Terry Julesgard; and niece, Jeanie Julesgard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and brothers, Paul and Leroy.