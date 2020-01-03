ELKHORN — Donald D. “Don” James, 81, of Elkhorn, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel G. Bremer will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Worms, with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honors Team and the United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Mr. James was born on June 10, 1938, at Grand Island, the son of Patrick A. and Alice M. (Beekman) James. As a child he lived with his family in Grand Island, where he attended Lincoln Elementary School. The family later moved to Wolbach, where he continued his education at Wolbach Public School and Wolbach High School. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1956.
He served in the United States Navy from June 1956 to May 1959.
He was united in marriage to Bonnie M. Peters on Dec. 30, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church at Worms. After he was discharged from the military, the couple lived in Grand Island, where they raised their four daughters. They owned and operated James Insurance Agency until his retirement.
In 2015, the couple moved to Elkhorn, where he lived the rest of his life.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island and Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. He was also a longtime member of American Legion Post 53 of Grand Island.
Don enjoyed bowling, playing cards, camping, fishing and going to coffee at Pumpers. He also loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bonnie James of Elkhorn; daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Michael Miller of Sioux Falls, S.D., Denise and Michael West of Omaha, Danita and Don Stanley of Missouri Valley, Iowa and Donell and Dan Johnson of Omaha; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Dona and Carl Ondracek of Wolbach, Patricia Krings of Omaha, Deanna and Richard Greek of Brule, and Tami Moore of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Timothy Bright; and brothers-in-law, Fritz Krings and Patrick Moore.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Don’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.