NORTH PLATTE — Donald “Don” Fierstein, 63, of North Platte passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Waunita Care and Therapy Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Graveside services will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery, with Dan Naranjo officiating.
Memorials may be left for Don’s family to designate at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Don was born in Grand Island on April 7, 1956, the son of Irvin and Marilyn (Jackson) Fierstein.
Don attended Fremont Public Schools and graduated from Rock County High School in Basset in 1974. He continued his education, earning his associate degree in Mechanical Drafting from Central Community College in Hastings.
He settled in Grand Island to begin employment with Rich & Sons RV Sales in the maintenance department. In 1979, Don moved to Omaha and began employment with Ming Auto Detailing and then later at Woodhouse Ford in Blair. In 2009, Don moved to North Platte to be near his father.
Don was an avid electric model train collector and enjoyed watching the trains as they passed through Bailey’s Yard in North Platte. He was a strong supporter of Husker football and NASCAR.
Don is survived by his father, Irvin of North Platte; a brother, Dennis Fierstein of Grand Island; a sister, Diane Obrist of Grapevine, Texas; a niece and her husband, Emily and Jared Melcher of Grand Island; a nephew and his wife, Derek and Alycia Fierstein of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; and great-nephews, Braxstyn and Brooks Melcher of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Smith.