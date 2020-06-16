KEARNEY — Dolores B. (Brush) Geiken, 93, formerly of Grand Island, left this earthly home June 8, 2020, from the Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Chaplain Vickie Nielsen will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Dolores was born Nov. 28, 1926, near Gothenburg to Frank and Stella (Louezenheiser) Brush. She grew up in Gothenburg and received her education there. On Nov. 2, 1946, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Geiken in Gothenburg. The couple lived in Gothenburg before moving to Grand Island in 1956 where Delores worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. until her retirement. Dolores was “Auntie” to her family of many who loved her. She spent her life serving and showing God’s love in all she did. Heaven has to celebrate her arrival. She waited a lifetime to see her Savior.
Dolores was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Telephone Pioneers, Eagles, Platt Duetsche, Stuhr Museum, YWCA, the Red Cross and a volunteer at St. Francis hospital.
She is survived by daughter, Jacqueline Kay (Geiken) Lewis, and son-in-law, David C. Lewis, of Kearney; granddaughter, Gabriel Dee (Klein) Fielder, and husband, Casey Fielder; and great-grandchildren, Wednesday, Myka and Bastion.
Dolores was the youngest of eight children, and the last to leave this life. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; husband, Kenneth L. Geiken; and daughter, Lori Dee Geiken, at the age of 3.
Cards and memorials may be sent to the family at 3404 Avenue B, Kearney, NE 68847.
