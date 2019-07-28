LOUP CITY — Dolores A. Dzingle, 91, of Loup City, formerly of Grand Island and Ashton, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m Tuesday at St. Josephat Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island, with a 2 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.