LOUP CITY — Dolores A. Dzingle, 91, of Loup City, formerly of Grand Island and Ashton, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant, assisted by Deacon Don Placke. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island, with a 2 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Dolores was born July 23, 1928, at Ashton, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Mroczek) Kuszak.
Survivors of the immediate family include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Virginia Lauritsen of Dannebrog, Alvina and Allen Casteel of Grand Island and Diane and Gary Huebner of Grand Island; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Justin and Joann Kuszak of Ashton, Lenny and Marie Kuszak of Ashton and Betty Keep of St. Paul; a sister and brother-in-law, Romona and Bert Placke of St. Libory; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Leslie (Dan) Placke, Darren (Leah Anne) Lauritsen, David (Anne) Lauritsen, Nathan (Melissa) Casteel, Chris (Symantha) Casteel, Anthony Huebner and Derek (Samantha) Huebner; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Dolores was raised in the Paplin area, where she attended Sherman County District 22 Country School. She married Ralph Dzingle on Sept. 10, 1946, in Paplin. They farmed in Ashton and briefly in Grand Island, with their last 13 years farming in the Rockville area. The couple moved to Grand Island in 1979. Dolores was employed at Woolco and in 1987 began working at Shopko as a sales clerk in the jewelry department. Ralph Dzingle died Jan. 10, 2015.
Dolores loved her family, enjoying her daily drink of choice, Pepsi, and preparing and sharing Polish food.
She was a member of St. Josaphat Catholic Church.
Memorials are to donor’s choice or Spiritual Bouquet Offerings to the church.
Dolores is welcomed into heaven by her husband, Ralph; her parents; a brother, Dennis Kuszak; and a son-in-law, Tom Lauritsen.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Dolores’s obituary.