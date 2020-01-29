Dolores “Dee” I. Brown, 91, of Grand Island died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Dolores “Dee” I. Brown was born Dec. 17, 1928, at Grand Island to Elmer J. and Anna (Giesenhagen) Killion. She grew up and received her education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1947. After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank, Montgomery Wards and Ford Packing Co., all in Grand Island. She also worked at the Ord Quiz in Ord.
Dolores married Benjamin M. Brown on March 11, 1957, at Palmer. The next eight years they lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Fort Riley, Kan., Grand Island and Fort Hood, Texas, while her husband completed his career in the Army. After his retirement in November 1965, they moved to Alda. She moved to Grand Island in 1996, after the death of her husband.
Dolores was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and VFW Auxiliary 4677 of Alda and Wood River. In 1986, Ben and Dolores joined the local and statewide Nebraska Visually Impaired Peer Support Group. Dolores was a driver and assistant to others in the group.
Survivors include a brother, Howard (Karon) Killion of Shenandoah, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Betty Killion of Kearney and Karen Killion of St. Paul; a brother-in-law, Ernie Shelton of Central City; a stepdaughter, Susan Kuhre of Colorado; stepgrandsons, James (Tina) Bilslend of Blair and Trevor (Kandi) Bilslend of Cook; a stepgranddaughter, Michelle (Pete) Parham of Elgin, S.C.; 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; 8 stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; brothers, Elmer Jr. and Dwayne; sisters, Janet Johnson and Gloria Jean Shelton; brothers-in-law, Ronald Johnson, Buren Brown, Leroy Sterling and Leonard Pelican; and sisters-in-law, Ada Pelican and Beulah Sterling.