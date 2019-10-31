Dolores ‘Dee’ Brown, 88

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Dolores “Dee” Jean Brown, 88, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo., after a long, full life.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins. There will be a reception at 1:30 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, followed by graveside services at 3 p.m. at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dolores was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Ogallala to parents Viola L. Walker and Wilbur I. Moore. She was married to “Steve” Marvin Ellis Brown on Jan. 19, 1951, and moved to Grand Island with their two children in 1961. Following retirement, Steve and Dee also spent many winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., but returned home to Grand Island every summer. They enjoyed 60-plus years of parenting, camping, fishing, crafts, family gatherings and playing cards with family and friends. In addition to being a happy homemaker, Dolores worked many years at Wheelers Farm Stores.
Dolores is survived by her siblings, Richard Moore, Ronald Skidmore, Harold Skidmore, Gerry Glenn and Carol Foster; son, Gale (Toby) Brown of Summerfield, N.C.; daughter, Beverly DeVault of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren, Stephanie Jarrett, Benjamin Brown and Jeffrey Eberl; seven great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur I. Moore; her mother, Viola L. Walker; and her loving husband ‘Steve’ Marvin E. Brown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, at Samaritanspurse.org. Mom loved children, but feel free to pick the project that touches your heart.
