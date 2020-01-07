Dixie Krohn, 65

Dixie L. Krohn, 65, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Apfel Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Hammond officiating. Memorial are suggested to the GRACE Cancer Foundation.
Dixie was born Jan. 29, 1954, in Grand Island to Bernard and Violet (McDonald) Morrow. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
She was united in marriage to Jerry Krohn on Aug. 24, 1974, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island where she was employed by Hy-Vee.
She enjoyed gardening, exercising and power walks.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Krohn; a son, Robin Krohn; a daughter, Crystal Krohn; her mother, Violet Morrow; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Morrow Sr.