Krohn_full_010720

Dixie Krohn, 65

Dixie L. Krohn, 65, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Apfel Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Hammond officiating. Memorial are suggested to the GRACE Cancer Foundation.

Dixie was born Jan. 29, 1954, in Grand Island to Bernard and Violet (McDonald) Morrow. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.

She was united in marriage to Jerry Krohn on Aug. 24, 1974, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island where she was employed by Hy-Vee.

She enjoyed gardening, exercising and power walks.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Krohn; a son, Robin Krohn; a daughter, Crystal Krohn; her mother, Violet Morrow; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Morrow Sr.

To send flowers to the family of Dixie Krohn, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 9
memorial service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 West 2nd
Grand Island, NE 68801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dixie's memorial service begins.

Tags