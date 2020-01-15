Richard “Dick” Nabity, 83, of Grand Island died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Don Burhman. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation will take place following the service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a Christian wake service at 7, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to either the Arbor Day Foundation or Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.
Dick was born in Grand Island on Oct. 17, 1936, to Joseph and Wilhelmina (Trubl) Nabity. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School. After working on his parents’ farm for a year, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960. Following his military service, he was united in marriage to Annette Rott on Oct. 6, 1962.
Dick received his bachelor’s degree from Kearney Teachers College and his master’s from Kearney State College. His teaching career began in 1966, teaching at Wasmer Elementary and then Knickrehm Elementary. He was a well-loved and respected science teacher. His summers included working as a farm inspector for detasseling crews. Following his retirement from Grand Island Public Schools in 2000, Dick worked for the city of Grand Island Parks Department during the summer seasons.
His memberships included St. Leo’s Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He loved growing large gardens (and sharing the bounty with everyone), hunting, fishing, bowling and making horseradish. He had a farm near North Loup and, as a conservationist, planted thousands of trees.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Annette; their children, Chad (Kathy) Nabity of Grand Island, Nadine (Bryce) Pearson of Lincoln, Kurt (Alissa) Nabity of Stilwell, Kan., Collin (and special friend Mandy) Nabity of Kearney, Kyle (Shayla) Nabity of Grand Island and Jolene (Adam) John of Kearney; 16 grandchildren; brothers, Dr. Stanley Nabity of Grand Island, Joseph Nabity of Omaha and Virgil Nabity of Lincoln; and sisters, Virginia Nabity of Cortez, Colo., and Martha Dibbern of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest, Ray, George and Alfred Nabity; and a sister, Angela Nabity.