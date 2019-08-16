YANKTON, S.D. — Richard “Dick” Maska, 72, of Yankton, S.D., died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with Pastor Ray Lail officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post 791.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Richard “Dick” Maska was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Minden to Kenneth and Ruth (Graf) Maska. He grew up in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1965. He then attended Brown Mackie College in Salina, Kan.
While attending business school he enlisted into the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. After returning from the war he married Claudia Richter on Aug. 25, 1968, in Marquette.
He then returned to Brown Mackie College and graduated with a degree in accounting. He began working for Butler Manufacturing in Salina until moving to Grand Island, and worked for Chief Manufacturing. They moved to Yankton, S.D., in 1980, and Dick began working for Kolberg Pioneer, where he continued to work for 23 years. He then worked for Marquardt Transportation until his retirement in 2009.
Dick was a member of the Yankton Elks Lodge and was very active in the Jaycees while in Grand Island, even serving as the president. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Everything Dick did he did with a passion and he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Claudia Maska of Yankton; two sons, David (Stephanie) Maska of Parker, S.D., and Adam (Melissa) Maska of Yankton; seven grandchildren, Eli (Taylor), Noah, Dawson, Jackson, Micah, Logan and Milo; a great-grandchild, Kennedy; his stepfather, Lawrence Schropfer of Campbell; and two sisters, Beverly (Ron) Morrison of Phillipsburg, Kan., and Andrea (Steve Erickson) Schropfer of Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Monica Jo Maska; and sister, Barbara (Don) Seybold.
