AURORA — Richard L. “Dick” Fringer, 82, of Aurora, formerly of Sutton, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Westfield Nursing Home in Aurora.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Curtis Cooper officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the Glenville Cemetery in Glenville at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Richard Lee was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in Guide Rock to Chalmer and Esther Fringer. Dick grew up in Guide Rock and graduated from Guide Rock High School. Following his graduation, he began working for the Nebraska Department of Roads in Hastings. He then married Cindi Eihusen in Clay Center.
Following their marriage, he became the chief of police in Clay Center for six years. He then became the chief of police in Sutton, where he would remain until his retirement.
Dick was a member of the Clay Center Christian Church. He had a passion for riding motorcycles. He was an avid card player, fisherman, golfer and a diehard Husker fan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Joe (Molly) Fringer of Clay Center and John (Tricia) Fringer of Dallas, Texas, and his two grandchildren, Matthew Fringer and Shelby Stadler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cindi; siblings, Allene, Orval, Verlin and Dolores; and his beloved dog, Cato.