Richard L. “Dick” Carlson, 74, of Grand Island died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Derek Apfel officiating. The family requests casual attire. Interment will be at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Dick L. Carlson was born Sept. 7, 1944, at Kearney, the son of Kenneth and Virginia (Kelly) Carlson. He grew up in Kearney graduating from Kearney High in 1963. He attended Kearney State College, majoring in Industrial Arts.
Dick was united in marriage to Linda Morton on Sept. 19, 1965, at Johnson Lake. Dick served in the United States Army on Jan. 18, 1966, serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged Dec. 11, 1967.
After his service, Dick and Linda moved to Cozad for a short time before moving to Alda in 1970 where he began working for Leon Plastics. The family moved to a farm west of Grand Island in 1971. Dick retired from Leon Plastics after 32 years of work there.
Dick was a volunteer for the Alda Fire Department and the Veterans Home. He enjoyed gardening, raising boxers, Husker football, an ice-cold Budweiser, but most of all, he dedicated his life to caring for his loving wife of 54 years, Linda.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda Carlson of Grand Island; three daughters, Angela and Jeff Adams of Grand Island, Gina Carlson and Rob Hansen of Lincoln and Amber and Michael Snell of Grand Island; 16 grandchildren, Tyler Carlson, Chase Dettman, Jacob Samway, Adelyne Maly, Nick Pittman, Tanner Adams, Payton Adams, Logan Adams, Tegin Dubbs, Koda Dubbs, KeyOna Leetch, Tasha Hansen, Breezy Hansen, Dylan Jarmin, Brayden Snell, Caitlyn Snell; as well as three great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Mary Carlson of Utica and Carol Little of Grand Island.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Carlson; brother-in-law, Harry Little; sister-in-law, Marilyn Fyfe; and his in-laws, Virgil and Dorothy Morton.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com