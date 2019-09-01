ST. LIBORY — Diane L. Slagle, 72, of St. Libory, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Grand Island Lakeview.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Interment will be in the Shelton Cemetery in Shelton, with a 1:30 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
