Diane Slagle, 72

ST. LIBORY — Diane L. Slagle, 72, of St. Libory died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Grand Island Lakeview Care and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. Services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Interment will be in the Shelton Cemetery in Shelton with a 1:30 p.m. committal service.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Diane was born May 7, 1947, in Oberlin, Kan. She was the daughter of Carroll and Clara (Ruby) Berry-Keen.
Diane grew up in McCook, attending McCook High School. On May 31, 1964, Diane married William L. “Bill” Slagle in Oberlin, Kan. They lived in McCook and Shelton before moving west of St. Libory in 1985. Diane was a mother and homemaker while her children were young. She began working outside the home after they all were in school. She worked at Leon Plastics and later McCain Foods, where she retired from in 2006 after 17 years.
Diane loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle.
Survivors of her immediate family include her husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Slagle of St. Libory; children and their spouses, Tammy (Jon) Piehl of St. Libory, William “Allen” (Beverly) Slagle of Shelton, Shannon (Jeannette) Slagle of Gibbon; brother and sister-in-law, Carroll (Jan) Berry of Arvada, Colo.; sisters and brother-in-law, Deanna Sekyra of Columbus, Terri Bredvick of Hastings and Debra (Earl) McNutt of McCook. Diane will also be missed by her 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane is welcomed into heaven by her parents, Carroll Berry, Clara and Robert Keen; a son, Paul Lynn, who died in 1974; brothers, Harold, Gary, Bobby and infant twins, Terry and Larry; infant sister, Wanda.