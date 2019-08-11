Diane Jane Price, 62, of Grand Island, formerly of Alda, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Father Marty Egging will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with a reading of the Rosary at 6.
Diane was born May 3, 1957, in Grand Island, the daughter of Edward and Lola (Goodwin) Potrzeba. She grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School.
On June 6, 1976, she was united in marriage to Archie Ernest Price. Diane became the mother of ten children. A wonderful mother, she raised those children and also took care of her grandchildren. Diane loved to sing, dance, and listen to polka music. More than anything, she enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Eagles’ Club.
Those who will cherish her memory include her sons, Archie Price, Edward Price (Julie Burkhardt), Allen (Reyna) Price, James Potrzeba and Donnie (Ashley) Price, all of Grand Island; daughters, Debbie (Gene) Zelnicek of Hennessy, Okla., Mary Catherine Ramos of Wichita, Kan., Mary Heiden and Diane (Jorge) Villatoro, both of Grand Island; 35 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; and sister, Pam Potrzeba of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Archie; daughter, Windy Price and son-in-law, Jeff Heiden; brother, Arthur Goodwin; and sister, Lola Potrzeba.
