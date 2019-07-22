Diane Irwin, 75

Diane “Joyce” Irwin, 75, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lake View Care Center in Grand Island.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25 at Apfel Funeral Home with burial following at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Derek Apfel will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home. The family requests casual attire.
Joyce was born November 27, 1943, in Grand Island to Walter and Wilma (Porkny) Bernth. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1961. After graduating, she worked at a hospital in Lincoln.
On November 19, 1976, Joyce married Robert Irwin at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Joyce worked at the south Skagway for 14 years. She was also a wonderful caregiver to her parents. Joyce enjoyed bowling and watching Husker sports events.
Survivors of the family include her husband, Robert; stepchildren, Teresa Reinertson of Lexington, Tammy (Ron) Jurgensen of St. Paul and Catherine (Jerry) Miller of Lexington; Jimmie (Nancy) Grandon of Lexington, Timothy (Ezell) Grandon of Grand Island; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene “Kay” (Michael) Edson of Redding, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Geraldine) Irwin of Seward, David (Gayle) Irwin of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Sandra Jacobson of Omaha and Beth (Bob) Powers of Charleston, NC.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Daniel Jacobson; and step-granddaughter, Jamie Grandon.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.