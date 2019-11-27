Diane Ingram, 82

Diane Elaine Ingram, 82, of Grand Island died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home in Grand Island.
To honor Diane’s wishes, her body was cremated. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, with Pastor Bill Pavuk officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the Sweet Shoppe in St. Paul. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. in the Dannevirke Cemetery.
Diane was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Scotia to Derrell and Minnie (Elgard) Ingram. She attended District 5 School through the seventh grade. She graduated from Scotia High School. She received her teaching degree from Kearney State College. She taught school for a brief period prior to her 41-1/2 years of employment with Hornady Manufacturing (accounting department) in Grand Island where she was one of their first employees hired.
As a child, she enjoyed riding horses and helping her dad on the farm. They lived on the Hiram Wittwer farm until 1955 when they moved to a farm by the Loup River in the Cotesfield area.
Diane enjoyed the outdoors, especially walking her dog, Pepper, through the neighborhood and was an active member of the Grand Island Human Society for many years.
Diane was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Gordon Rubenthaler of Clarkston, Wash.; nephews and nieces, Rudy (Elaine) Rubenthaler, Randy (Linda) Rubenthaler, Laura (Dave) Sieler and Ross Rubenthaler; five great-nephews; five great-nieces: and numerous cousins.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Derrell; mother, Minnie; and stepmother, Evangeline “Vangie” Ingram.
Memorials are suggested to Grant Island Humane Society.