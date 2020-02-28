Diana S. Grantham, 70, of Grand Island died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Wedgewood Care Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Christian Church. The Rev. Julie Western will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to either the GRACE Foundation or to the family for future designations.
More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Grantham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.