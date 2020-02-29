Diana Grantham, 70

Diana S. Grantham, 70, of Grand Island died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Wedgewood Care Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Christian Church. The Rev. Julie Western will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to either the GRACE Foundation or to the family for future designations.
Diana was born Jan. 17, 1950, at St. Francis, Kan., the daughter of Charles “Mike” and Alberta (Wolbach) Browning. She was raised and received her education in St. Francis. In 1966 she married Dennis Richard. In 1985, she married Lonnie Hansen.
On Feb. 17, 2001, she was united in marriage to Dean Grantham. Diana worked for Overhead Door for 35 years.
She enjoyed camping, sewing, having coffee with friends and family, and spending time with her dog. Her greatest treasure was her family, especially the grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dean; a daughter and son-in-law, Cassandra and Alan Jones; her grandchildren, Danyel Jones, Chandra Jones and Kody Jones and his wife, Haley; a brother-in-law, Dave Meyer; nieces and nephews and their spouses, Anita Meyer-Olson and Jarrod Olson, Katrina and Karl Koeller, Shantel and Mike Johnson, Jeri Jensen, Mike Meyer, Troy and Kary Meyer, and Kelly Meyer and Leslie Kaas; numerous great-nieces and nephews, including Austin and Delainey Koeller; and her four legged companion, Henry.