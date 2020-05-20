Dewaine Melch, 81

EAGLE — Dewaine E. Melch, 81, of Eagle died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home.
No services are planned at this time. Leave online messages for the family at NebraskaCremation.com
Dewaine was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Omaha to Thomas and Veronica (Honer) Melch. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 1957, and then served for eight years in the Army Reserve. He married Sharon Walker on Nov. 15, 1964. Dewaine worked in a variety of interesting jobs during his career.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Vanessa (Scott) Bornemeier, Verdean Schroeder, Valerie (Dewayne) Gascho and Victoria (Dain) Weiss; grandchildren, Kyle, Blaine and Jaden Gascho, Darek Bornemeier, Hayley and Hanna Schroeder, Morgan and Breck Weiss; and a sister, Doris Ziegenbein.