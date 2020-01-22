Desta Alyce Strinz, 73, of Grand Island, passed away in December 2019 at home.
Desta was born on Dec. 6, 1946, to Alice and Edward Westphalen in Milford. She graduated from Milford High School, and has lived in Grand Island for more than 50 years.
At the time of her death, Desta was employed with Holiday Tour and Travel as a bus driver.
She is survived by four children, Jo Strinz of Hamburg, Iowa, Toni Breen of Albuquerque, N.M., Rex Strinz of Whittier, Calif., and Jesse Strinz of Grand Island.
