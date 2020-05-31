AURORA — Deryl Danielson, 86, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. Private burial services for the family will be on June 3. The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Madonna Rehab Foundation, Messiah Lutheran Church or Aurora Legion Post #42. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Deryl Dean Danielson was born Oct. 30, 1933, in Aurora to Joseph and Viola (Guilford) Danielson. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Brethren Church in Aurora by the Rev. Porter. He started school at District 19 and then District 82 when the family moved northwest of Aurora. He graduated from Aurora High School with the Class of 1951.
Deryl enlisted in the U.S. Army on Nov. 10, 1953, at Fort Riley, Kansas. He returned to the farm to help his dad. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora, the Platt Duetsche and a lifetime member of Aurora Legion Post #42, serving in the honor guard for many years.
Deryl was married to Delores Baasch on May 28, 1960. They were married 60 years and one day. They farmed the family farm until 1995, when they moved into their home on Murphy Road. Deryl suffered a severe head injury in 1990 while working with cattle, but continued to help his sons and grandsons with the farm until a few years ago. His passion was Hereford cattle and enjoyed talking about his Herefords to whomever would listen. Deryl and Delores received Outstanding Service to the Livestock Industry of York and Hamilton counties in 2018, Honorary Chapter Farmer Award presented by the Aurora FFA and 4-H Hall of Fame.
Deryl’s hobby was farming, and he enjoyed his daily visit to Murphy Elevator to have coffee with the Murphy gang. His legacy was teaching his children and grandchildren the value of hard work, humor, love of candy and carrying on his Hereford cattle.
He is survived by his wife, Delores, of Aurora; daughter, Diane (Bill) Gowen; sons, Duane Danielson, Denny (Judy) Danielson and Darin (Carol) Danielson; 13 grandchildren, Stefanie (Brandon) Kologinczak, Stacie Delezene, Samantha (Lance) Thorell, Shelby (Ryan) Kieselhorst, Drew (Kasey) Danielson, Ty, Bryce and Brady Danielson, Emily and Shelby Janzen, Jordan (Jessica) Danielson, Dylan, Devin Danielson; 11 great-grandchildren, Keighton and Karsyn Kologinczak, Ryann and Camden Delezene, Ledger, Archer and Vivian Thorell, Paxton Janzen, Weston and Blaine Danielson and Kamrey Danielson; sister, Lois (Gene) Friesen; sisters-in-law, Marlene Mader and Dorothy Baasch; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Lloyd Moore; infant grandson, Isaac Carl Danielson; brothers-in-law, Leonard Mader and Wayne Baasch; and parents-in-law, Charles and Alvira (Rauert) Baasch.