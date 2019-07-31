WOLBACH — Dennis Dale “Denny” Wadsworth, 72, of Wolbach died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach. Pastor Glenda Pearson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at Wolbach.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Denny was born Oct. 16, 1946, in Grand Island to Dallas “Dale” and Helen (Horn) Wadsworth. He received his education at Wolbach High School in Wolbach, graduating in 1965. He entered the United States Army in June 1967. He was honorably discharged in January 1969.
He married Mary Smits in Wolbach on Aug. 22, 1970. To this union two children were born, Dennis Wadsworth of Wolbach and Maaika Anderson of St. Paul. Denny and Mary later divorced, but still cared for each other. Denny worked at Swift in Grand Island for over 25 years. He enjoyed farming, listening to sports on the radio, drinking a beer with friends and driving around checking crops.
Denny is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Ann Wadsworth of Wolbach; daughter and son-in-law, Maaika and Art Anderson of St. Paul; grandchildren, Justin Robinson, Nathaniel IIbach, Josh Ibach, Desiree Wadsworth, Danielle Wadsworth, Dallas Wadsworth, Trae Anderson, Teegan Anderson, Tavyn Anderson and Tage Anderson; former wife, Mary Wadsworth of Wolbach; and former mother-in-law, Norma Jean Smits of St. Paul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Helen Wadsworth; his brother, David Wadsworth; and former father-in-law, Marvin Smits.
